Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Ramaphosa gives his colleagues room to wiggle off the hook

A lack of political will enabled state capture, and now the president is repeating the fault

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 16:03 Jabulani Sikhakhane

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement on how he will deal with cabinet members who the Zondo state capture inquiry named as having aided and abetted state capture, fraud and corruption could have come straight out of Yes Minister, the satirical British sitcom of the 1980s.

“The president will undertake a review of the positions of those members of his executive implicated in wrongdoing in the report and determine, on a case-by-case basis, in line with his discretion in this regard and his obligation to observe the principle of legality and to act rationally, whether or not any action ought to be taken,” Ramaphosa said in his response to the commission’s recommendations...

BL Premium

