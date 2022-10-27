LETTER: ANC primed to ignore Zondo

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Transformation will result in group becoming a more focused international wealth and asset manager
Motor industry says it needs clarity on incentives for emission-free vehicles before committing to local manufacturing
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Rental business is strong but profit is eroded by rising depreciation costs and falling resale values
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Women are being asked by local government officials if they are pregnant
Chiefs captain says they are planning for Pirates as a unit and not for individual players for their weekend derby clash
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
Peter Bruce is correct to note the omission of any reference to cadre deployment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the report and recommendations of the Zondo state-capture commission, and the scope this continues to create for ongoing malfeasance. (“Agencies, advisers and boards, boards, boards”, October 26).
It is important to understand why. On one level it is simply a matter of crass political optics. To own up to the illegality of a strategy that has been central to the ANC’s political and governance conduct would be cripplingly embarrassing. This would be the case for the party as a whole, and for the president personally, as he chaired the deployment committee during a significant part of the state-capture period.
But such a concession would imply renouncing the ANC’s claims on the country’s politics: that as a “national liberation movement” it is SA’s natural leader, an ordained hegemon or, as it once described itself, “the most important moral voice of the country on almost any question facing the country”.
That it has wielded power 28 years in a manner inconsistent with the constitution would be an admission that its self-conception has been integral to SA’s malaise. It is unlikely to do that.
The president defended cadre deployment before the commission, and stressed that its recommendations are not binding. The presidency has even gone to court to defend this practice.
Understand that this posture places hard limits on the scope of reform. The commission’s contentions were quite correct, that this practice is not only damaging to governance practice but corrosive of our institutions. It cannot be done better; it must be done away with.
Unfortunately, the reformist repertoire does not extend that far.
Terence CorriganInstitute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ANC primed to ignore Zondo
Peter Bruce is correct to note the omission of any reference to cadre deployment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the report and recommendations of the Zondo state-capture commission, and the scope this continues to create for ongoing malfeasance. (“Agencies, advisers and boards, boards, boards”, October 26).
It is important to understand why. On one level it is simply a matter of crass political optics. To own up to the illegality of a strategy that has been central to the ANC’s political and governance conduct would be cripplingly embarrassing. This would be the case for the party as a whole, and for the president personally, as he chaired the deployment committee during a significant part of the state-capture period.
But such a concession would imply renouncing the ANC’s claims on the country’s politics: that as a “national liberation movement” it is SA’s natural leader, an ordained hegemon or, as it once described itself, “the most important moral voice of the country on almost any question facing the country”.
That it has wielded power 28 years in a manner inconsistent with the constitution would be an admission that its self-conception has been integral to SA’s malaise. It is unlikely to do that.
The president defended cadre deployment before the commission, and stressed that its recommendations are not binding. The presidency has even gone to court to defend this practice.
Understand that this posture places hard limits on the scope of reform. The commission’s contentions were quite correct, that this practice is not only damaging to governance practice but corrosive of our institutions. It cannot be done better; it must be done away with.
Unfortunately, the reformist repertoire does not extend that far.
Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.