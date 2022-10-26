Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement hits the right notes even while deferring the Eskom question
A clear solution to Eskom’s debt problems, which are placing strain on the ailing utility’s ability to perform critical maintenance at its power stations to improve power supply, was a glaring omission from Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament on Wednesday that National Treasury will take over between 33% and 66% Eskom’s roughly R413bn debt pile, but provided few additional details...
Godongwana’s MTBPS provides scant details on Eskom
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says the government will take over as much as two-thirds of Eskom’s R413bn debt, but provides little further information
