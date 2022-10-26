×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Godongwana’s MTBPS provides scant details on Eskom

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says the government will take over as much as two-thirds of Eskom’s R413bn debt, but provides little further information

BL Premium
26 October 2022 - 14:36 Denene Erasmus

A clear solution to Eskom’s debt problems, which are placing strain on the ailing utility’s ability to perform critical maintenance at its power stations to improve power supply, was a glaring omission from Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament on Wednesday that National Treasury will take over between 33% and 66% Eskom’s roughly R413bn debt pile, but provided few additional details...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.