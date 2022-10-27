Both spot gold and gold futures were flat in early morning trade at $1,664.09 per ounce and $1,668.60, respectively
Leadership of SOEs should be held accountable for public funds
Mall co-owner Liberty Two Degrees says it is monitoring the situation and has security measures in place
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Pressure on consumers will affect TFG, Mr Price, Woolworths and Truworths, financial services company says
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Slotting in between the standard Carrera and sportier Carrera S, the Carrera T offers a slightly more purist driving experience thanks to a reduction in kerb weight.
Purely from the numbers and tone perspective, what’s not to like about Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement speech on Wednesday?
It painted a picture of a much-improved fiscal outlook in which elevated commodity prices played a notable role in boosting tax collection by a higher-than-expected R83.5bn. The budget deficit is expected to be 4.9% in the current year, well below an estimate of 6% in February, and narrower further in the medium term to 3.2% by the 2024/2025 fiscal year. ..
EDITORIAL: Utilities are risks to debt-reduction efforts
