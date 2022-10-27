But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Transformation will result in group becoming a more focused international wealth and asset manager
Motor industry says it needs clarity on incentives for emission-free vehicles before committing to local manufacturing
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Rental business is strong but profit is eroded by rising depreciation costs and falling resale values
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Women are being asked by local government officials if they are pregnant
Chiefs captain says they are planning for Pirates as a unit and not for individual players for their weekend derby clash
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
In his most recent column, Vince van der Bijl called out Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and SA for poor leadership (“Here’s hoping the Proteas will lift our spirits like no politician can”, October 26).
I am sure cricket fans in England are similarly looking to the T20 World Cup as an escape from their political leadership woes!
Lawson Naidoo Cape Town
LETTER: Cricket to the rescue
As in SA, cricket fans in England are looking to the T20 World Cup as an escape from their political leadership woes
