Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cricket to the rescue

As in SA, cricket fans in England are looking to the T20 World Cup as an escape from their political leadership woes

27 October 2022 - 16:08
Picture: REUTERS/JASON REED
Picture: REUTERS/JASON REED

In his most recent column, Vince van der Bijl called out Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and SA for poor leadership (“Here’s hoping the Proteas will lift our spirits like no politician can”, October 26).

I am sure cricket fans in England are similarly looking to the T20 World Cup as an escape from their political leadership woes!

Lawson Naidoo 
Cape Town

