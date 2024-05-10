JSE follows stronger global markets amid renewed rate hike hopes
Local market gains ground on Friday morning as soft US jobs report supports investor rate optimism
10 May 2024 - 11:22
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, tracking firmer global markets as another soft US jobs report supported investors’ hopes for an interest rate cut.
Data from the US labour department on Thursday showed more Americans than expected filed for unemployment benefits last week. The number is the largest print for weekly jobless claims since August 2023...
