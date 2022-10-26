×

PETER BRUCE: Agencies, advisers and boards, boards, boards

26 October 2022 - 18:01 Peter Bruce

I was watching President Cyril Ramaphosa on television on Sunday when I realised it didn’t really matter what he was saying. Without the full-blown recreation here of the Scorpions, the Directorate of Special Operations of old, any new declaration of a war on corruption in SA is a promise broken in the making of it.

Thieving politicians, sneaky officials or greedy businessmen were physically afraid of the Scorpions. That’s why the ANC disbanded the unit. Ramaphosa attempted on Sunday to give the impression that he was doing something special by making permanent the establishment of the Special Investigations Directorate in the National Prosecuting Authority (the NPA, which he persistently called the “agency”) a permanent body, and that he would fund it...

