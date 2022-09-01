×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The CCMA has been brilliant

Commissioners have been efficient and reliable throughout the pandemic

01 September 2022 - 16:00
Picture: 123RF/HAFAKOT
Picture: 123RF/HAFAKOT

I am delighted to see the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) has at last received a clean audit, and to top that has been given a 100% performance for the 2021/2022 financial year. The public will know that this has been a difficult year for everyone, and in particular for the dispute resolution body, which has seen claims and disputes ratchet up during the Covid-19 period.

I have been a regular user of the CCMA system and I can testify to the fact that its performance has been brilliant. The case work is handled properly and efficiently, and responses have been timeous. The commissioners have been resilient throughout this period, despite the fact that many of them had their work cut back radically.

Now that the CCMA is open to the public in every centre, we’re looking forward to bigger and better things from the commission. I regularly write to Business Day complaining about the tardy and useless service I receive from many of the entities within the department of employment & labour, but must for once trumpet the enormous success of the CCMA.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Big business sounds the alarm over escalating cost of SA debt

Business Unity SA warns higher-than-expected debt service costs will add at least R9bn to government spending
Economy
1 week ago

LETTER: Mandatory mediation by CCMA is now vital

SA is on the cusp of a possible public service strike
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Mkhwebane wanted spokesperson fired for disrespectfully calling her Busisiwe, says witness

HR processes in the spotlight at parliamentary committee hearing on public protector’s  fitness to hold office
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: In the smarts we trust to get us out ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Walmart’s plan to unlock value in ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mafia-like groups fill the holes ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NICOLE FRITZ: Sticks and stones may break your ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

NUM forges ahead with wage strike at Geomechanics

National / Labour

New equity rules are as skilful as a sledgehammer

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.