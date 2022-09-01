Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
I am delighted to see the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) has at last received a clean audit, and to top that has been given a 100% performance for the 2021/2022 financial year. The public will know that this has been a difficult year for everyone, and in particular for the dispute resolution body, which has seen claims and disputes ratchet up during the Covid-19 period.
I have been a regular user of the CCMA system and I can testify to the fact that its performance has been brilliant. The case work is handled properly and efficiently, and responses have been timeous. The commissioners have been resilient throughout this period, despite the fact that many of them had their work cut back radically.
Now that the CCMA is open to the public in every centre, we’re looking forward to bigger and better things from the commission. I regularly write to Business Day complaining about the tardy and useless service I receive from many of the entities within the department of employment & labour, but must for once trumpet the enormous success of the CCMA.
Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
LETTER: The CCMA has been brilliant
Commissioners have been efficient and reliable throughout the pandemic
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
Big business sounds the alarm over escalating cost of SA debt
LETTER: Mandatory mediation by CCMA is now vital
Mkhwebane wanted spokesperson fired for disrespectfully calling her Busisiwe, says witness
