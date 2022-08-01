×

National / Labour

NUM forges ahead with wage strike at Geomechanics

Indefinite strike starts after a CCMA ruling, while the company insists NUM’s demands are out of reach in tough trading conditions

01 August 2022 - 18:53 Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), one of the biggest unions in the mining industry, says it will forge ahead with its strike action at Geomechanics until company bosses revise their wage offer to workers.

NUM embarked on a strike after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration issued it with a certificate of non-resolution after wage talks deadlocked recently...

