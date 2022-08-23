Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Business Unity SA warns higher-than-expected debt service costs will add at least R9bn to government spending
Higher-than-expected debt service costs will add at least R9bn to government spending this year, adding to a range of fiscal pressures that will mean less money is available for social programmes and infrastructure spending, organised business has warned.
Business Unity SA (Busa) was addressing a budget planning dialogue last week at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), ahead of the medium-term budget statement on October 26...
FISCUS
Big business sounds the alarm over escalating cost of SA debt
CEO Cas Coovadia warns that SA’s fiscal position is tight
