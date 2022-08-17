×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mandatory mediation by CCMA is now vital

SA is on the cusp of a possible public service strike

17 August 2022 - 15:51
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim addressing members in Newtown, Johannesburg in this file picture:THE SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim addressing members in Newtown, Johannesburg in this file picture:THE SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI

We are moving rather quickly into a winter of discontent (“Numsa gears up for strike at Samancor Chrome,” August 15).  We can expect far harsher strikes over the next 18 months. 

Despite the fact that we are in the 10-year memorial period for Marikana, it doesn’t look like this industry has matured enough to go beyond volatile strikes. 

Coupled with these threats, we are on the cusp of a possible public service strike. That could mean more than 1.2-million South Africans out on the street destroying what little service delivery we do have.

Isn’t it about time the employment and labour minister steps in and uses his powers to invoke compulsory mediation led by the CCMA commissioners?

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA employment and labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

