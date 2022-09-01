Microsoft’s Activision deal red-flagged in UK

Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques
Ailing arms manufacturer is looking for a replacement after CEO William Hlakoane's contract came to an end
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Beijing accuses Washington of attempting to impose a ‘tech blockade’ on China
Framework provides a road map for SA’s transition towards becoming a net-zero economy by 2050
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Incident seen as a move by Taipei to reaffirm limits on its territory after US visit to Taiwan prompted unprecedented military exercises by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Sandra le Grange, former multiple SA badminton title winner, is now rocking the world of padel, a unique racquet sport that originated in South America.
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
London — Britain’s competition regulator will refer Microsoft’s $68.7bn acquisition of Video game series Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for an in-depth investigation.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the merger may substantially reduce competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming services.
“Merger will be referred for an in-depth investigation unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns,” the authority said.
The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Microsoft and Activision have until September 8 to offer an undertaking.
Microsoft had previously said a thorough review would boost confidence in the closure of a deal that would be positive for competition. The company, which makes the Xbox video games console, announced the deal in January, saying gaming was the “most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment”.
The deal will add franchises such as Overwatch, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft to its gaming business and make it a more powerful competitor to Sony and Nintendo.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Microsoft’s Activision deal red-flagged in UK
Competition regulator to probe transaction
London — Britain’s competition regulator will refer Microsoft’s $68.7bn acquisition of Video game series Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for an in-depth investigation.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the merger may substantially reduce competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming services.
“Merger will be referred for an in-depth investigation unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns,” the authority said.
The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Microsoft and Activision have until September 8 to offer an undertaking.
Microsoft had previously said a thorough review would boost confidence in the closure of a deal that would be positive for competition. The company, which makes the Xbox video games console, announced the deal in January, saying gaming was the “most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment”.
The deal will add franchises such as Overwatch, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft to its gaming business and make it a more powerful competitor to Sony and Nintendo.
Reuters
US stocks retreat as rate hike concerns persist
Silicon Valley takes action against India’s banned caste system
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Finding fact and fiction in TikTok fears and China’s tech ...
Datatec hopes UK buy will help it unlock value
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.