×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Microsoft’s Activision deal red-flagged in UK

Competition regulator to probe transaction

01 September 2022 - 15:57 Radhika Anilkumar and Paul Sandle
Dax Data is Adobe’s distributor in Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAX DATA
Dax Data is Adobe’s distributor in Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAX DATA

London — Britain’s competition regulator will refer Microsoft’s $68.7bn acquisition of Video game series Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the merger may substantially reduce competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming services.

“Merger will be referred for an in-depth investigation unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns,” the authority said.

The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Microsoft and Activision have until September 8 to offer an undertaking.

Microsoft had previously said a thorough review would boost confidence in the closure of a deal that would be positive for competition. The company, which makes the Xbox video games console, announced the deal in January, saying gaming was the “most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment”.

The deal will add franchises such as Overwatch, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft to its gaming business and make it a more powerful competitor to Sony and Nintendo.

Reuters

US stocks retreat as rate hike concerns persist

Traders ramp up bets on 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed in September
Markets
2 days ago

Silicon Valley takes action against India’s banned caste system

Apple updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Conduit Capital’s Constantia Insurance faces ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Absa plots corporate and investment banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Old Mutual targets minibus commuters
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Massmart parent puts its money where its mouth is ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Murray & Roberts slumps nearly 10% on poor ...
Companies

Related Articles

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Finding fact and fiction in TikTok fears and China’s tech ...

Opinion / Columnists

Datatec hopes UK buy will help it unlock value

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.