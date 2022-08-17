Bourse gives up most of the previous day’s gains after mining companies were hit by weaker commodity prices
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane tried to circumvent formal steps to oust spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana for perceived misconduct, such as calling her by her first name, parliament’s section 194 committee heard on Tuesday.
So far this single dispute has cost the public protector’s office almost R1m, and further costs are expected with a review of a decision from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). ..
Mkhwebane wanted spokesperson fired for disrespectfully calling her Busisiwe, says witness
