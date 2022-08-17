×

National

Mkhwebane wanted spokesperson fired for disrespectfully calling her Busisiwe, says witness

HR processes in the spotlight at parliamentary committee hearing on public protector’s fitness to hold office

17 August 2022 - 19:45 Erin Bates

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane tried to circumvent formal steps to oust spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana for perceived misconduct, such as calling her by her first name, parliament’s section 194 committee heard on Tuesday.

So far this single dispute has cost the public protector’s office almost R1m, and further costs are expected with a review of a decision from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). ..

