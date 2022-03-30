LETTER: Bafana lesson for ANC

The thesis advanced by the ANC in support of BEE is that competition between unequal parties is futile. No-one seems to have told Bafana coach Hugo Broos. He says the 5-0 loss to France was valuable experience, despite everyone knowing the teams were unequal.

Broos (and the Bafana team) welcomed the opportunity to learn from a more experienced side. Indeed, the only way to achieve equality is to persevere in competing against better players. There is no essential difference between sport and business.

As Shakespeare wrote, we are all merely players...

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

