LETTER: Bafana lesson for ANC

30 March 2022 - 14:55
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
The thesis advanced by the ANC in support of  BEE is that competition between unequal parties is futile. No-one seems to have told Bafana coach Hugo Broos. He says the 5-0 loss to France was valuable experience, despite everyone knowing the teams were unequal.

Broos (and the Bafana team) welcomed the opportunity to learn from a more experienced side. Indeed, the only way to achieve equality is to persevere in competing against better players. There is no essential difference between sport and business.

As Shakespeare wrote, we are all merely players...

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

Broos sees building blocks as Bafana tread in France lions’ den

Lack of goals is becoming an issue for the team
Broos says ‘basketball duel’ against Guinea was good prep for France

Coach happy with Bafana Bafana’s progress in ‘experience and muscle’
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Writing was on the wall for McCarthy after clash with Zungu over squad

There may well be more to coach’s departure than a run of poor results
