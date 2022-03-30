National UIF eats into surplus as it pays out R2.2bn more than it collects Fund pays out more than it brings in as benefit payments exceed contributions B L Premium

In a trend that may threaten the long-term future of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which provides short-term financial support to workers who lose their jobs or cannot work, it is paying out more than it received in contributions.

While investment income ensured that the fund remained in surplus in the nine months to end-December, the trend — which has never been seen before — has raised enough concerns for its actuaries to compile a report on its long-term sustainability. The size of the surplus has dropped about a fifth in the past two years...