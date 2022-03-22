Monare has Pogba, Kanté on his mind, not noise over Jali
Pirates midfielder hopes to be fit to meet France in a friendly next week
Thabang Monare’s focus is on recovering from an injury in time to stand a chance of facing the superstars of world champions France on Tuesday, and not controversy over his selection to the Bafana Bafana midfield ahead of Andile Jali.
Orlando Pirates star Monare travelled with Bafana on Monday to their training base in Paris despite a “grade one tear” to his groin, which he said “wasn’t something big, and in a few days I should be ready”.
Monare seems likely to sit out Bafana’s first friendly against Guinea on Friday at Guldensporen Stadion in Kortrijk, Belgium (kickoff 7pm in SA), but hopes to be fit to meet France in Lille on Tuesday night.
The 32-year-old’s selection, bucking the trend of coach Hugo Broos’s youth policy, created noise as Mamelodi Sundowns’ 31-year-old Jali continues to be overlooked because of his age.
“My job is on the field. I don’t dwell much on what’s happening in the media or on social media,” Monare said. “People have a right to their opinion and I also have a right to my opinion.
“My focus is representing my country well, the best way I can.”
Broos said the call-ups of Monare and his Pirates teammate Goodman Mosele came because he liked the look of the combination for Bucs, and because the SA technical team had identified a lack of muscle in midfield as an aspect lacking in last year’s World Cup qualifiers.
Monare said playing mentor in Bafana to the likes of TS Galaxy’s 20-year-old Ethan Brooks is a role he welcomes.
“I don’t think it comes with a lot of pressure. I love being around youngsters and speaking to them about how football works and what I think they should do.”
La liste des 2️⃣3️⃣ joueurs qui affronteront la Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮 et l'Afrique du Sud 🇿🇦 à Marseille et Lille.— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 17, 2022
Avec 2️⃣ nouveaux sélectionnés !
👋 @Djoninho25 / @c_nk97 🇫🇷#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/z8bXmoSsmX
A consistent Premiership performer for 10 years — including a key role as Bidvest Wits won the title in 2016/2017 — Monare has only amassed two Bafana caps.
If he plays, he may take the field against France’s superstar midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté.
“As an athlete you would always like to get to test yourself against the best in the world. I think this is a good opportunity and test for us as a team and individuals,” the Bucs man said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.