Monare has Pogba, Kanté on his mind, not noise over Jali

Thabang Monare’s focus is on recovering from an injury in time to stand a chance of facing the superstars of world champions France on Tuesday, and not controversy over his selection to the Bafana Bafana midfield ahead of Andile Jali.

Orlando Pirates star Monare travelled with Bafana on Monday to their training base in Paris despite a “grade one tear” to his groin, which he said “wasn’t something big, and in a few days I should be ready”.

Monare seems likely to sit out Bafana’s first friendly against Guinea on Friday at Guldensporen Stadion in Kortrijk, Belgium (kickoff 7pm in SA), but hopes to be fit to meet France in Lille on Tuesday night.