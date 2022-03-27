Broos says ‘basketball duel’ against Guinea was good prep for France

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy that the qualities of experience and muscle he sought to add to his squad had the desired result against a physical Guinea, which ended in a goalless draw in Belgium on Friday.

Broos felt he saw progress in that respect, and more blocks added in his building exercise ahead of a big clash against world champions France in Lille on Tuesday and the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

SA will need all the “power”, as Broos has termed it, they can get against the star-studded French, who have N’Golo Kanté back in their ranks. Chelsea’s unparalleled midfield enforcer missed Les Bleus’ 2-1 win against Ivory Coast at Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome on Friday with personal issues.

“They showed me what I wanted to see,” Broos said on Sunday of his additions to his squad, two of whom — Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau and Orlando Pirates central midfielder Thabang Monare — got a run against Guinea in Kortrijk.

“We said before the game that was why those players were with us. We needed experience, we needed power.