Sport / Soccer

Bafana short several players in warm-up ahead of Guinea friendly

23 March 2022 - 19:14 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates his goal for Bafana Bafana in their 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Ghana in September 2021. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates his goal for Bafana Bafana in their 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Ghana in September 2021. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Bafana Bafana kicked off their training in France ahead of two friendly matches in Europe missing several players, but coach Hugo Broos is confident he will have a full squad before the first game on Friday.

Bafana will play Guinea on Friday in Kortrijk, Belgium (kickoff 7pm in SA) before returning to France to meet the star-studded world champions France on Tuesday.

Broos will use the matches  to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers starting in June.

SA began their training in Europe on Tuesday without Bandile Shandu and Goodman Mosele, who arrived after the session having travelled from Algeria where they played in Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 Caf Confederation Cup win against JS Saoura on Sunday night. 

Broos said ahead of Wednesday’s training that five more players — defenders Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC) and Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), striker Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC) and Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM) — are still to join the camp after having visa issues. They were expected to arrive on Thursday and would be available for the Guinea game.

Though Broos said he was uncomfortable about not having the full complement, he was consoled that almost all the players likely to play against Guinea trained with the team on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] morning everybody has to be here,” Broos said on Wednesday from Lille. “It’s a problem of visas and it’s a  bit unfortunate that every player has to present themselves at the embassy. We were also unlucky that on Monday it was a holiday in SA and people were not working.

“But it’s not really a problem because, as I said already, I like to give every player a chance to play. So those who will play on Friday are here except for a few,” the coach said.

While Broos has said he would prefer quality performances over results in the two games, the happiness and motivation the coach has seen from the Bafana players has given him great confidence.

“Our [15 hours] trip was a night flight but I was very happy with the training I saw yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon. I have to be optimistic and the guys are happy to be here and they are ready to play those two games,” the coach said.

“It’s two different games of different levels, but I’m confident. I think France is certainly the motivation for the players.

“You don’t have a chance to play the world champions every day and I think there will be great interest in that game. Yesterday, I heard from people who are from here [France] that it will be a full stadium.

“It will be a fantastic atmosphere, there’s a lot of interest from the French side and also from the other sides because the world champions are playing.”

In the world rankings France are third, SA 68th and Guinea 81st.

Beating rivals is the cherry on top for revitalised Barcelona

Manager Xavi Hernández reckons his side gained a big boost in morale after thrashing Real Madrid
Sport
2 days ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Klopp shows just what a good man-manager he is

Liverpool coach gives his two African superstars a break ahead of the World Cup playoffs
Sport
1 day ago

Score flattering to City as Southampton put up a brave fight in FA Cup clash

Arsenal well positioned to grab fourth Champions League berth thanks to win over Aston Villa
Sport
2 days ago

Tau’s injuries worry Bafana coach Broos

Star striker replaced by Letsoalo for friendlies against Guinea and France
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
France names heavy hitters in squad to face Bafana
Sport / Soccer
2.
Ngidi out to counter former teammate Morkel
Sport / Cricket
3.
Manchester City draw at Palace gives Liverpool a ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Our national teams inspire ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Monare has Pogba, Kanté on his mind, not noise over Jali

Sport / Soccer

Manchester City secure top spot in Deloitte Money League

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Klopp shows just what a good man-manager he is

Sport / Soccer

Score flattering to City as Southampton put up a brave fight in FA Cup clash

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.