EDITORIAL: Look back with fondness, says ANC old guard
Good media visibility and warm welcomes for the elders as party rolls out the respected old guard
07 May 2024 - 05:00
It is too soon to tell how much impact past ANC leaders will have on the party’s electoral fortunes on May 29, but it would be a mistake to dismiss their role in the final leg of the campaign.
This past week, the ANC pulled out of retirement the old guard of Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, David Mabuza, Mathews Phosa and Tokyo Sexwale to bolster its campaign. The focus of the door-to-door campaign and meet-and-greet with township residents was initially on Mpumalanga and Gauteng...
