Zuma’s disciplinary hearing to be held after elections
Large gatherings outside Luthuli House could attract violent or disruptive behaviour, says Fikile Mbalula
05 May 2024 - 19:33
The ANC’s disciplinary hearing of former leader Jacob Zuma, which was supposed to get under way on Tuesday, will be held “in abeyance” until after the elections due to security reasons, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said.
Briefing the media on Sunday, Mbalula said that based on an assessment of the security situation, his office was advised that gatherings outside the party’s Luthuli House headquarters on the day could lead to “violent or disruptive” behaviour...
