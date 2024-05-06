ANC bets on Eastern Cape to save it in May election
According to the latest Ipsos poll, ANC support could fall to 40.2% while the MK party could receive as much as 8.4% of the votes
06 May 2024 - 09:09
The ANC is pinning its hopes on the Eastern Cape to help claw back the votes it expects to lose as a result of supporters throwing their weight behind Jacob Zuma’s newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party.
It is also looking to Limpopo and Mpumalanga, which are among the provinces it considers its strong voting bases, to be able to pull through a large cohort of voters on May 29 and ensure the ANC sustains a majority in the national election...
