Shivambu won’t be finance minister, says Mantashe
Not on my watch, says ANC chair, because it would be an ‘outright formula for looting’
25 April 2024 - 05:00
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has shot down the EFF’s proposal to give the governing party a share of its electoral support on condition that EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is appointed minister of finance.
The informal proposal to the governing party was publicly made by EFF president Julius Malema in an interview with JJ Tabane on Frank Dialogue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.