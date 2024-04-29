Presidency denies spying on SABC executives
CEO Nomsa Chabeli and head of news Moshoeshoe Monare are undergoing vetting by the State Security Agency
29 April 2024 - 18:52
War has erupted between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office and the SABC over the alleged targeting of the national broadcaster’s executive through a security vetting process by the State Security Agency (SSA).
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has denied that executives of the SABC, including CEO Nomsa Chabeli and head of news, Moshoeshoe Monare, who are being vetted by the SSA, are being targeted ahead of the general election. ..
