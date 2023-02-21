Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL BLEBY: Developing world is the lab where social media platforms test influence peddling

Maria Ressa, co-founder of online news platform Rappler, takes on political and digital dictators

BL Premium
21 February 2023 - 05:00 Michael Bleby

When she met him in 2017, journalist Maria Ressa told Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that 97% of Filipinos on the internet were on Facebook.

That year (and at least up until 2021, the year she won the Nobel peace prize) the 113-million people in the Philippines were the global citizens who spent the most time on the internet and social media...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.