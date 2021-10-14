CHRIS ROPER: Journalism — it’s about courage
Media freedom is a bulwark of democracy — a vital institution to protect against the abuse of power. But journalists are under attack in many ways, from bullying to intimidation to jail to assassinations
"Basically, he was saying I’m a whore and a foreign agent." This is how Michela Wrong, author of Do Not Disturb: The Story of a Political Murder and an African Regime Gone Bad, described the response by a Rwandan government spokesperson to allegations in her book.
Wrong was speaking at the 17th African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC), traditionally held every year at Wits University...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.