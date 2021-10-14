Features CHRIS ROPER: Journalism — it’s about courage Media freedom is a bulwark of democracy — a vital institution to protect against the abuse of power. But journalists are under attack in many ways, from bullying to intimidation to jail to assassinations

"Basically, he was saying I’m a whore and a foreign agent." This is how Michela Wrong, author of Do Not Disturb: The Story of a Political Murder and an African Regime Gone Bad, described the response by a Rwandan government spokesperson to allegations in her book.

Wrong was speaking at the 17th African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC), traditionally held every year at Wits University...