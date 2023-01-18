World / Asia

Peace prize winner Maria Ressa cleared in tax case in Philippines

Ressa is head of Rappler, which earned praise for its tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs

18 January 2023 - 10:10 Karen Lema
Filipino journalist and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, one of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners, in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Picture: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ
Filipino journalist and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, one of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners, in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Picture: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

Manila — Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site, Rappler, were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, in a ruling that media watchdogs and human rights groups described as a win for media freedom and rule of law.

Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside a Russian journalist in 2021, is head of Rappler, which earned a reputation for its in-depth reporting and tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs.

“This acquittal is not just for Rappler it is for every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused,” Ressa said after the verdict, describing it as a win for justice and the truth.

“These charges … were politically motivated … A brazen abuse of power,” she said, while fighting back tears.

The tax evasion case stemmed from accusations by the state revenue agency that Rappler had omitted from its tax returns the proceeds of a 2015 sale of depositary receipts to foreign investors, which later became the securities regulator’s basis to revoke its licence.

The tax court said in its ruling it acquitted Ressa and Rappler because of the prosecution’s failure to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The Philippine’s justice department said it respected the decision of the court.

Ressa is currently on bail as she appeals against a six-year prison sentence handed down in 2020 for a libel conviction.

She has been fighting a string of government lawsuits since 2018 which she has described as part of a pattern of harassment.

Her plight has stoked international concern about media harassment in the Philippines, described as one of Asia’s most dangerous places for journalists.

“Hope is what this provides,” said Ressa when asked if she thought the tide was turning under the watch of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose office has said the leader respects press freedom.

Media watchdogs and human rights groups lauded the court’s decision, which they said was a win for journalists and the rule of law.

“It is a victory for press freedom in the Philippines,” Carlos Conde, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

The challenge for the Marcos administration is “to take stock of this and ensure that journalists did their jobs without fear”, Conde said.

In October, a radio journalist was shot dead, among scores killed in the past decade.

The Philippines ranked 147 out of 180 countries in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and the Committee to Protect Journalists ranks the Philippines seventh in the world in its 2021 impunity index, which tracks deaths of media members whose killers go free. 

Reuters

CHRIS ROPER: Journalism — it’s about courage

Media freedom is a bulwark of democracy — a vital institution to protect against the abuse of power. But journalists are under attack in many ways, ...
Features
1 year ago

Duterte lables journalist Ressa’s Nobel prize ‘win for Philippines’

Founder of news site Rappler shares prize with Russia’s Dmitry Muratov after braving the wrath of the countries’ leaders
World
1 year ago

Fight for freedom of expression lands two journalists the Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa from the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia will share the $1.1m prize
World
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
China’s shrinking population is bad news for us ...
World / Asia
2.
Chinese doctors told to avoid writing Covid-19 as ...
World / Asia
3.
Ukraine’s interior minister and 17 others killed ...
World / Europe
4.
Private lenders must share costs of Ghana’s debt ...
World / Africa
5.
Davos abuzz with talk about ChatGPT
World

Related Articles

CHRIS ROPER: Journalism — it’s about courage

Features

Duterte lables journalist Ressa’s Nobel prize ‘win for Philippines’

World / Asia

Fight for freedom of expression lands two journalists the Nobel Peace Prize

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.