What do mines and private schools have in common? No, it’s not that both involve eventually having to fill deep voids — or even something as painfully trite as unearthing hidden gems. Judging by private school operator Curro’s results last week the answer is altogether more serious for investors to understand.
Curro, once the popular kid, has spent the past three years in the naughty corner. Its share price reached a peak at around R58 in December 2015 and slowly headed back down to the R10 range, where it has been languishing since 2020...
MICHAEL AVERY: Why Curro went from investor darling to years in naughty corner
