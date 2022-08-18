Thungela reaches terms with Transnet amid rail dysfunction

Brent crude futures climbed to $93.75 a barrel and US crude futures gained to $88.21 a barrel — however the commodity reached its lowest level since February
They may be flawed, but they can only be a good thing if they prompt major parties to reflect on their policies and what they offer citizens
There had been months of rumours that Mazzzone would be removed from the position
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
The group says the new agreement won't affect its recent operational guidance, which was recently cut by as much as 9.33%
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Higher global prices for oil and gas due to Russia’s war with Ukraine has has helped fill Algeria’s coffers
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
Now that Toyota's formerly flooded Durban factory has started churning out cars again, it has he automaker wasted little time in launching a new derivative of its popular Corolla Cross.
Coal miner Thungela Resources, which recently cut its guidance due to rail woes, says it has reached terms with Transnet that commits the rail operator to haul a minimum of 60-million tonnes for its year to end-March 2023.
Transnet hauled 58.3-million tonnes of export coal in its 2022 financial year, 20% less than its target, and problems on its network has meant SA’s coal miners have been missing out in part as prices boom in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Thungela reaches terms with Transnet amid rail dysfunction
The group says the amendment to its long-term contract will not affect its recent operational guidance
Coal miner Thungela Resources, which recently cut its guidance due to rail woes, says it has reached terms with Transnet that commits the rail operator to haul a minimum of 60-million tonnes for its year to end-March 2023.
Transnet hauled 58.3-million tonnes of export coal in its 2022 financial year, 20% less than its target, and problems on its network has meant SA’s coal miners have been missing out in part as prices boom in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.