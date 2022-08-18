×

Companies / Mining

Thungela reaches terms with Transnet amid rail dysfunction

The group says the amendment to its long-term contract will not affect its recent operational guidance

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 11:09 Karl Gernetzky

Coal miner Thungela Resources, which recently cut its guidance due to rail woes, says it has reached terms with Transnet that commits the rail operator to haul a minimum of 60-million tonnes for its year to end-March 2023.

Transnet hauled 58.3-million tonnes of export coal in its 2022 financial year, 20% less than its target, and problems on its network has meant SA’s coal miners have been missing out in part as prices boom in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...

