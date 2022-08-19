Spot gold falls to lowest since July 28 on concerns US Fed will again hike rates
Private school group Curro is fighting the City of Johannesburg in two legal cases as it disputes irregular billing and a decision by the city that all private schools must pay rates as if they were businesses.
The decision by Johannesburg will increase private school rates bills, even non-profit schools, at least tenfold...
Curro takes City of Joburg to court over rates
Billing decision by the City of Johannesburg will increase private school rates at least tenfold
