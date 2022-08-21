Sabotage, fraud and corruption will kill investment, warns Operation Vulindlela’s Rudi Dicks
Reforms demonstrate that bold decisions to make the economy fit for purpose are being made, and they must be supported by all stakeholder
Nozizwe Zulu is an actress, puppeteer and voice-over artist.
Curro Holdings, the JSE-listed private school group, is cashing in on the deterioration of state schools as parents make lifestyle changes and downgrade luxury cars or forego holidays so they can send their children to private schools.
On Thursday, Curro Holdings reported a significant increase in pupil enrolments despite a weak economic environment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE BIG READ
Curro cashes in as state schools decline
Parents cut spending on cars and holidays to send children to private schools
Curro Holdings, the JSE-listed private school group, is cashing in on the deterioration of state schools as parents make lifestyle changes and downgrade luxury cars or forego holidays so they can send their children to private schools.
On Thursday, Curro Holdings reported a significant increase in pupil enrolments despite a weak economic environment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.