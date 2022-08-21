×

Business

THE BIG READ

Curro cashes in as state schools decline

Parents cut spending on cars and holidays to send children to private schools

21 August 2022 - 06:54

Curro Holdings, the JSE-listed private school group, is cashing in on the deterioration of state schools as parents make lifestyle changes and downgrade luxury cars or forego holidays so they can send their children to private schools. 

On Thursday, Curro Holdings reported a significant increase in pupil enrolments despite a weak economic environment...

