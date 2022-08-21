×

National

Suspended contract with Chinese firm costs Transnet more than R3bn

Rail utility is suing China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation for failing to deliver spares and components

21 August 2022 - 16:54 Thando Maeko

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), which generates revenue by transporting commodities such as coal and manganese from mines to ports, has lost more than R3bn in revenue because China Railway Rolling Stock Company (CRRC) has refused to deliver spares and components for 195 locomotives that are largely standing idle.

A year of negotiations between Transnet and the Chinese firm over the delivery of spare parts came to nothing, forcing the state-owned freight and logistics company to launch legal action against CRRC last Wednesday...

