Opec chief says blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises
The BoE has spooked everyone by forecasting a peak in the rate above 13% this northern hemisphere autumn
Kinshasa summit trip costs country millions thanks to unpaid fees, non-approved modifications on presidential jets
The finance minister says the allegations are ‘fashioned to achieve narrow and selfish political ends’
Standard Bank unit forecasts its mortgage business in Kenya to surge as the economy recovers from the pandemic and the end of presidential elections brings political stability
Spending allocations to increase to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
England captain leads fight back but Jansen and Maharaj put on 72 for seventh wicket to put SA in control
The luxury champagne lounge and cocktail bar is serving up a decadent high tea
An increase in learner numbers, higher tuition fees and a R25m subsidy income from government worked in Curro’s favour during its interim period. The private-education group has posted revenue growth of 15.5% and a near 42% rise in headline earnings per share.Business Day TV analysed the group’s half-year performance in greater detail with CEO Andries Greyling.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
Watch: Higher fees, student growth and state subsidy boost Curro
Business Day TV speaks to Curro CEO Andries Greyling
An increase in learner numbers, higher tuition fees and a R25m subsidy income from government worked in Curro’s favour during its interim period.
The private-education group has posted revenue growth of 15.5% and a near 42% rise in headline earnings per share.
Business Day TV analysed the group’s half-year performance in greater detail with CEO Andries Greyling.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.