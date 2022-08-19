×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

Watch: Higher fees, student growth and state subsidy boost Curro

Business Day TV speaks to Curro CEO Andries Greyling

19 August 2022 - 15:13 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

An increase in learner numbers, higher tuition fees and a R25m subsidy income from government worked in Curro’s favour during its interim period.

The private-education group has posted revenue growth of 15.5% and a near 42% rise in headline earnings per share.

Business Day TV analysed the group’s half-year performance in greater detail with CEO Andries Greyling.

