‘Long overdue’ state subsidy helps Curro’s profit grow by almost a third

Revenue climbed in the private school group’s 2022 half year amid annual fee increases and a rise in average student numbers

18 August 2022 - 09:31 Karl Gernetzky

Private schooling group Curro has reported profit growth of almost a third for its half year to end-June, boosted by pupil growth, higher fees and a “long overdue” one-off subsidy from the state.

Group revenue rose 15.5% to R2.06bn to end-June and profit 32% to R169m, with the group saying it had focused heavily on cost controls, while after two years of Covid-19, it was “delighted” that pupils once again experienced a stable academic environment...

