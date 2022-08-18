‘Long overdue’ state subsidy helps Curro’s profit grow by almost a third

Brent crude futures climbed to $93.75 a barrel and US crude futures gained to $88.21 a barrel — however the commodity reached its lowest level since February
They may be flawed, but they can only be a good thing if they prompt major parties to reflect on their policies and what they offer citizens
Former government adviser Salim Abdool Karim warns of ongoing use of non-efficacious treatments
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Revenue climbed in the private school group’s 2022 half year amid annual fee increases and a rise in average student numbers
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
The internet shows pictures of fish getting oral swabs, which some interpret as a symbol of China’s overzealous zero-Covid policies
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
It's always a good day when Porsche unveils a new 911 – particularly when it's a GT3 RS.
Private schooling group Curro has reported profit growth of almost a third for its half year to end-June, boosted by pupil growth, higher fees and a “long overdue” one-off subsidy from the state.
Group revenue rose 15.5% to R2.06bn to end-June and profit 32% to R169m, with the group saying it had focused heavily on cost controls, while after two years of Covid-19, it was “delighted” that pupils once again experienced a stable academic environment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
‘Long overdue’ state subsidy helps Curro’s profit grow by almost a third
Revenue climbed in the private school group’s 2022 half year amid annual fee increases and a rise in average student numbers
Private schooling group Curro has reported profit growth of almost a third for its half year to end-June, boosted by pupil growth, higher fees and a “long overdue” one-off subsidy from the state.
Group revenue rose 15.5% to R2.06bn to end-June and profit 32% to R169m, with the group saying it had focused heavily on cost controls, while after two years of Covid-19, it was “delighted” that pupils once again experienced a stable academic environment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.