SIPHIWAYINKOSI MDLULI: Solo act of voting is about collective good

Voting is a cornerstone of civic engagement, granting individuals the opportunity to assert their right to be heard. Participation in elections ensures the perpetuation of democracy, empowering citizens to elect political parties and governing bodies they believe will effectively represent their interests and address their needs.
SA has long grappled with a concerning trend of voter apathy among its youth. Despite comprising more than 30% of the total population, the youth’s representation in the registered voter count falls below this proportion. This trend is unsettling for several reasons, but primarily because the youth represent the nation’s future. Their apparent lack of interest in shaping the country’s trajectory through electoral participation paints a grim picture of SA’s prospects.
In 1999, voter turnout stood at 89% of registered voters, a figure that dropped to 66% by 2019. Notably, young people registered to vote at lower rates compared to older demographics, despite forming a disproportionately large segment of eligible voters. According to Stats SA, out of about 11.7-million eligible voters aged 18-29 in 2019 only 5.6-million registered to vote.
Several factors contribute to voter apathy among SA youth:
A perception that politicians and political parties evade accountability for their actions, leading to scepticism about the effect of individual votes on governance decisions.
Heightened scepticism due to pervasive corruption within government institutions, particularly concerning electoral processes.
Growing dissatisfaction with inadequate service delivery, exemplified by local governments’ failure to provide essential services and persistent challenges like load-shedding.
Escalating unemployment rates, fuelling disenchantment among young people, with the youth unemployment rate now close to 50%.
A prevailing sentiment of governmental detachment from the realities faced by the youth and the broader populace, worsened by stark socioeconomic disparities.
These reasons resonate with many South Africans, transcending generational divides and reflecting broader societal concerns. Given the country’s socioeconomic challenges since gaining independence in 1994, it is understandable why citizens, regardless of age, may feel disillusioned with the political process.
Despite this disillusionment, compared to the younger populace, the older population still feels obligated to vote certain parties into power out of a sense of loyalty, despite these parties failing to adequately provide basic services in the country. When asked why they continue to support these parties, they often cite their role in ending the apartheid regime, overlooking their shortcomings in serving the current needs of the SA population.
The youth of SA do not feel the same need to elect officials who will not meet the needs of the populace. Instead of voting in vain, many of them choose to abstain from voting entirely. But this raises a crucial question: do these justifications absolve individuals of their moral duty to vote? Is there not a moral imperative to participate in elections?
The folklore theory of voting ethics suggests that citizens have an obligation to vote irrespective of uncertainties about electoral outcomes. In the SA context, this implies that citizens must vote even amid uncertainty or disillusionment, driven by their civic duty. Yet, does this obligation extend to voting without purpose?
In The Ethics of Voting, Jason Brennan vehemently challenges the folklore theory of voting ethics. He argues that individuals are not obligated to vote if they lack the motivation, knowledge, rationality or capacity to do so effectively. This perspective resonates with many South Africans, who find their enthusiasm for elections dampened by deteriorating socioeconomic conditions and a government that fails to inspire confidence.
Resolving the moral dilemma of whether to vote out of duty or abstain due to disillusionment is complex. However, it is undeniable that for meaningful change to occur and for even a glimmer of hope towards a brighter future to emerge, young citizens must exercise their right to vote. In the democratic framework they inhabit, casting a ballot might just be one of the few avenues left to shape the country’s trajectory towards progress.
Viewing voting as a moral obligation extends beyond individual actions; it encompasses a collective duty towards others. Often perceived as an individual act, voting is, in fact, a collective action — a sum of votes that can shift power and influence. It’s about aiding others by voting into power political parties and governing bodies that will help alleviate socioeconomic challenges in the state. Unfortunately, citizens sometimes overlook this aspect, forgetting that casting a vote is not just about the self, but also for the collective good.
The Ethics Institute’s definition of ethics and morality centres on not only considering what is good for oneself but also what is good for others. In essence, voting in a democratic state should embody this principle — being noble enough to cast a vote for the benefit of others.
SIPHIWAYINKOSI MDLULI: Solo act of voting is about collective good
Casting a vote is not just about the individual, but about our duty to others
Voting is a cornerstone of civic engagement, granting individuals the opportunity to assert their right to be heard. Participation in elections ensures the perpetuation of democracy, empowering citizens to elect political parties and governing bodies they believe will effectively represent their interests and address their needs.
SA has long grappled with a concerning trend of voter apathy among its youth. Despite comprising more than 30% of the total population, the youth’s representation in the registered voter count falls below this proportion. This trend is unsettling for several reasons, but primarily because the youth represent the nation’s future. Their apparent lack of interest in shaping the country’s trajectory through electoral participation paints a grim picture of SA’s prospects.
In 1999, voter turnout stood at 89% of registered voters, a figure that dropped to 66% by 2019. Notably, young people registered to vote at lower rates compared to older demographics, despite forming a disproportionately large segment of eligible voters. According to Stats SA, out of about 11.7-million eligible voters aged 18-29 in 2019 only 5.6-million registered to vote.
Several factors contribute to voter apathy among SA youth:
These reasons resonate with many South Africans, transcending generational divides and reflecting broader societal concerns. Given the country’s socioeconomic challenges since gaining independence in 1994, it is understandable why citizens, regardless of age, may feel disillusioned with the political process.
Despite this disillusionment, compared to the younger populace, the older population still feels obligated to vote certain parties into power out of a sense of loyalty, despite these parties failing to adequately provide basic services in the country. When asked why they continue to support these parties, they often cite their role in ending the apartheid regime, overlooking their shortcomings in serving the current needs of the SA population.
The youth of SA do not feel the same need to elect officials who will not meet the needs of the populace. Instead of voting in vain, many of them choose to abstain from voting entirely. But this raises a crucial question: do these justifications absolve individuals of their moral duty to vote? Is there not a moral imperative to participate in elections?
The folklore theory of voting ethics suggests that citizens have an obligation to vote irrespective of uncertainties about electoral outcomes. In the SA context, this implies that citizens must vote even amid uncertainty or disillusionment, driven by their civic duty. Yet, does this obligation extend to voting without purpose?
In The Ethics of Voting, Jason Brennan vehemently challenges the folklore theory of voting ethics. He argues that individuals are not obligated to vote if they lack the motivation, knowledge, rationality or capacity to do so effectively. This perspective resonates with many South Africans, who find their enthusiasm for elections dampened by deteriorating socioeconomic conditions and a government that fails to inspire confidence.
Resolving the moral dilemma of whether to vote out of duty or abstain due to disillusionment is complex. However, it is undeniable that for meaningful change to occur and for even a glimmer of hope towards a brighter future to emerge, young citizens must exercise their right to vote. In the democratic framework they inhabit, casting a ballot might just be one of the few avenues left to shape the country’s trajectory towards progress.
Viewing voting as a moral obligation extends beyond individual actions; it encompasses a collective duty towards others. Often perceived as an individual act, voting is, in fact, a collective action — a sum of votes that can shift power and influence. It’s about aiding others by voting into power political parties and governing bodies that will help alleviate socioeconomic challenges in the state. Unfortunately, citizens sometimes overlook this aspect, forgetting that casting a vote is not just about the self, but also for the collective good.
The Ethics Institute’s definition of ethics and morality centres on not only considering what is good for oneself but also what is good for others. In essence, voting in a democratic state should embody this principle — being noble enough to cast a vote for the benefit of others.
• Mdluli is with The Ethics Institute.
Thabo Mbeki says SA deteriorated after his presidency
Ekurhuleni mayor to set up ‘service delivery war room’
IEC wants police to speed up probe of MK’s alleged fake signatures
MK and EFF may net a combined 20% voter share, Ipsos survey finds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI the new enemy of free and fair elections
SAM MKOKELI: Time to stop kissing babies and face reality
LUNGISA FUZILE: Close to crisis, but reasons for optimism
ANTHONY BUTLER: ANC’s depleted war chest means less vote-buying
JONNY STEINBERG: Polling ‘experts’ need to be regulated — and come clean
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.