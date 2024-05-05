LUNGISA FUZILE: Close to crisis, but reasons for optimism
Despite a polarised world, South Africa can’t lose focus on fixing structural faults
05 May 2024 - 06:37
Over the course of this year, an estimated 4-billion people across the world will be heading to the polls. It is unprecedented that so many countries hold elections in one year. Here at home, we cast our votes towards the end of this month in an election whose outcome is hard to predict.
Despite this surge in democratic activity worldwide, it takes place in a time of division and polarisation worsened by ongoing conflicts such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East, underscoring the challenges of our time...
