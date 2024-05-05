ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI the new enemy of free and fair elections
AI-generated deepfakes and fabricated materials “are increasingly being employed by candidates, political parties and even foreign actors to deceive voters and advance their agendas”
05 May 2024 - 05:35
As South Africa prepares for elections on May 29, security is being ramped up around crucial physical locations, while digital spaces are being left unprotected — at least by the state.
“As the government, we want to issue a stern warning to anyone with the intention of disrupting the elections that law enforcement officers will deal with them decisively and put them behind bars,” minister of defence & military veterans Thandi Modise said last Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.