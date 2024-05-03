JONNY STEINBERG: Polling ‘experts’ need to be regulated — and come clean
They should reveal their methods and be seriously interrogated
Polling in SA is a mess, if not a scandal. In Brazil, Canada, the UK, Australia and elsewhere polling is regulated. If you publish polling results you are obliged to make public your method. Not so in SA. Anyone can say they’ve conducted a poll and release the findings, and if you ask how they reached their conclusions they are not obliged to show you.
We have in SA a natural experiment in what happens in a world without regulation. The results sometimes border on the comic. When Change Starts Now released the results of the poll it commissioned in February it failed to reallocate nonresponses, in effect fabricating a new party with 18% of the vote. The Brenthurst Foundation’s poll carried glaring internal contradictions — a 10-minute exercise in simple arithmetic rendered some of its key results puzzling. We are not talking here about fine differences of interpretation, but of work that is just bad...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.