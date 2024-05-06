GAVIN RICH: Masuku’s kicking keeps Sharks alive against Clermont
The flyhalf’s best effort was the second-half pressure conversion from the touchline that won the game
06 May 2024 - 04:59
When a rugby team featuring players from France and Argentina with a smattering of Fijians and Tongans hits its straps you get what we saw from Clermont-Auvergne in the first 50 minutes of the Challenge Cup semifinal in London at the weekend.
What you can often also get, particularly from the players with Latin temperaments, is indiscipline, and that’s what kept the Sharks in the game at their adopted home ground of the Stoop. Clermont scored three tries in the first half, and could have been out of sight so successful were they at exploiting the Sharks’ too narrow defensive system in that period...
