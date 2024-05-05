SAM MKOKELI: Time to stop kissing babies and face reality
Two deals are on the cards – affecting Multichoice and Anglo American – possibly at the worst time on the political calendar
05 May 2024 - 06:40
Two deals are on the cards — affecting MultiChoice and Anglo American — at possibly the worst time on the political calendar. Our politicians are fighting for their lives, and paying attention to the stuff that matters is not on their priority lists. Gyrating and kissing babies comes first in the hope that it brings votes.
After years of suffering in a difficult economy, Anglo American has become a sitting duck that could be broken up and its globally less sexy assets tossed aside collectively as a South African “has been”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.