Opinion FARYN KANTOR: More disinformation spread as SA accuses Israel of defying ICJ order It is disingenuous to confuse the plausibility of a right to protection under the Genocide Convention with whether a breach of the right has in fact taken place

The proliferation of myths concerning the outcome of the ruling obtained by SA at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on January 26 appears to be the next step in the SA government’s use of lawfare to advance its campaign to delegitimise Israel.

Nobody could be that far off in misconstruing a ruling without a motive to spread disinformation. This started outside The Hague immediately after the ICJ issued its ruling, when the SA delegation danced and sang, in a public celebration of their distorted perception of victory over Israel. This was hauntingly reminiscent of Hamas’ own exuberant public celebration of its massacre and kidnapping of Israeli civilians on October 7...