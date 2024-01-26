WATCH: ICJ delivers verdict in SA’s Gaza genocide case
26 January 2024 - 13:23
The International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) 17-judge panel has announced its decision on SA’s application accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
SA has received wide support from the international community for its stance, with a few nations expressing outright criticism.
The International Court of Justice is expected to rule on emergency measures against Israel, after a legal challenge by South Africa alleging that the military action in Gaza is genocide.
