ICJ’s failure to order a Gaza ceasefire is the right call, say experts
But the interim order by the International Court of Justice is likely to pile pressure on Israel’s allies
30 January 2024 - 17:18
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) “did the right thing” in not ordering Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire, say international law experts responding to the urgent interim order granted by the ICJ on Friday.
But the order — brought by SA — puts Israel’s allies “on notice”, and they may face internal “political pressure to revisit their relationships with Israel”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.