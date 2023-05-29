Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s water crime

29 May 2023 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
ALEXANDER PARKER: In our broken state, cholera is the symptom not the disease

‘Old’ illnesses, controlled until now by modern sanitation and reliable healthcare systems, are on the rise
13 hours ago

Tshwane to pour funds into Rooiwal water treatment plant

City budgets to fix a plant that has contributed to the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal
1 day ago

UN steps in to help government fight ‘avoidable’ outbreak of cholera

The World Health Organisation has dispatched officials to assist the government in tracing the source
3 days ago

Hammanskraal cholera death toll hits 23

A total 229 patients had been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital by Saturday
1 day ago

Health department investigates high death rate from cholera

A rise in cholera outbreaks has led to such a shortage of cholera vaccines that the WHO asked countries in 2022 to administer only a single dose ...
6 days ago
