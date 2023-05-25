National

UN steps in to help government fight ‘avoidable’ outbreak of cholera

Death toll rises to 22

BL Premium
25 May 2023 - 21:43 Katharine Child

The UN says SA’s deadly cholera outbreak, which has so far infected scores of people and killed 22, is both “tragic and avoidable”.

The organisation said on Thursday it has stepped in to help the government with technical resources to find the source of the outbreak...

