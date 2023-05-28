National

Hammanskraal cholera death toll hits 23

A total 229 patients had been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital by Saturday

28 May 2023 - 17:04 Garth Theunissen

The Gauteng department of health has confirmed that 23 people have died so far from the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane.

By 6pm on May 27, 229 patients had been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital since May 15, including 23 patients who had been transferred to other Tshwane-based hospitals. By Saturday, 77 patients had been admitted for diarrheal disease while the number of laboratory-confirmed cholera cases stood at 48...

