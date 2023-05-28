National

Tshwane to pour funds into Rooiwal water treatment plant

City budgets to fix a plant that has contributed to the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

28 May 2023 - 17:11 Luyolo Mkentane

The City of Tshwane, the epicentre of the deadly cholera outbreak in the country, has allocated hundreds of millions of rand to upgrade the Rooiwal water treatment plant.

Finance MMC Peter Sutton, tabling his R46.9bn budget for the 2023/24 financial year in the council chambers on Wednesday said the quality of water in the area is a “stain upon the conscience of this city...

