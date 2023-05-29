National

Transnet seeks state intervention amid surge in corridor ‘sabotage’

BL Premium
29 May 2023 - 05:02 Thando Maeko

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is seeking state intervention after an alarming spike of cable theft incidents along the railway line that connects Durban to the economic hub of Gauteng nearly led to the collapse of its operations over the past two weeks.

“The issue of security is beyond us as a company and the government needs to help ... I call it economic sabotage,” Rudzani Ligege, the managing executive for the corridor, said in an interview on Friday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.