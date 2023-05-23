National / Health

Health department investigates high death rate from cholera

A rise in cholera outbreaks has led to such a shortage of cholera vaccines that the WHO asked countries in 2022 to administer only a single dose instead of the usual two

BL Premium
23 May 2023 - 15:14 Tamar Kahn

The health department has asked public health specialists to investigate why such a high proportion of SA’s confirmed cholera cases have died, director-general Sandile Buthelezi said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday midday, the country had confirmed 51 cases and 15 deaths from cholera, according to health department spokesperson Foster Mohale...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.