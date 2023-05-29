Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: In our broken state, cholera is the symptom not the disease

‘Old’ illnesses, controlled until now by modern sanitation and reliable healthcare systems, are on the rise

29 May 2023 - 05:00

Whooping cough is no fun. I was vaccinated as a child, but immunity wanes over time and I was worryingly ill. It is a highly contagious and serious bacterial infection that is nasty for everyone, but can be deadly for babies and the elderly.     

Large-scale vaccination over the past few decades made it an uncommon disease, but what was alarming to me is that several doctors I spoke to were not surprised. They all said they have seen a rise in the number of cases recently...

