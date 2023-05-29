ALEXANDER PARKER: In our broken state, cholera is the symptom not the disease

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
As good as the NHI may seem in principle, it was too big, expensive and challenging to implement and sustain even before the pandemic
The land commission said it would also cost the fiscus R172bn to settle old claims
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Former group CEO with other investors said to be eyeing stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Argentine golfer on top of world after securing second PGA Tour victory
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
Whooping cough is no fun. I was vaccinated as a child, but immunity wanes over time and I was worryingly ill. It is a highly contagious and serious bacterial infection that is nasty for everyone, but can be deadly for babies and the elderly.
Large-scale vaccination over the past few decades made it an uncommon disease, but what was alarming to me is that several doctors I spoke to were not surprised. They all said they have seen a rise in the number of cases recently...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ALEXANDER PARKER: In our broken state, cholera is the symptom not the disease
‘Old’ illnesses, controlled until now by modern sanitation and reliable healthcare systems, are on the rise
Whooping cough is no fun. I was vaccinated as a child, but immunity wanes over time and I was worryingly ill. It is a highly contagious and serious bacterial infection that is nasty for everyone, but can be deadly for babies and the elderly.
Large-scale vaccination over the past few decades made it an uncommon disease, but what was alarming to me is that several doctors I spoke to were not surprised. They all said they have seen a rise in the number of cases recently...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.