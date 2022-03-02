National / Labour

Clover denounces acts of violence committed during strike

The company says almost 200 acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder and assault, have been committed since the strike began

02 March 2022 - 12:33 Staff Agency
Striking Clover workers sing struggle songs outside the Clayville distribution centre in Olifantsfontein, Ekurhuleni. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Clover, which is involved in negotiations with trade unions to resolve a months-long strike, has denounced the violence affecting its staff and operations. 

Talks between the company and unions are being facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Clover said that since the industrial action began, there have been almost 200 acts of violence. A breakdown of cases lodged with the police include:

  • Murder — 2;
  • Attempted murder — 3;
  • Malicious damage to property — 109;
  • Attack of staff members’ residences — 7;
  • Assault — 12;
  • Robbery — 1;
  • Intimidation — 40; and
  • Invasion of retail premises — 15.

The company said it was having weekly meetings with the police on the progress of investigations.

“To date, 16 suspects have been identified and four arrests have been made in respect of the murder of [security official] Terence Tegg. The union membership of each has been identified. The murder case has been postponed to March 2,” Clover said.

“There have been a further 30 striking workers identified in other related violence and intimidation.

“Internal disciplinary action is being taken against all these employees to have them dismissed from the company.”

Clover spokesperson Steven Velthuysen said the company amended its offer to unions at discussions on Monday to try to resolve the dispute.

“A follow-up meeting will be held this week and unions will return to their members for a mandate.”

TimesLIVE

Arrests over Clover killings

Police arrest two people after workers’ protest at Clover in Johannesburg
1 week ago

Clover and unions’ wage talks deadlock

Parties fail to reach a compromise on above-inflation increases and retrenchments
1 month ago

Clover appeals to court after workers strip products from shelves

Dairy foods company seeks order barring union members from disrupting business operations
1 month ago

CCMA compels Clover to pay striking workers their 13th cheque

But unions say the stoppage will continue until there is clarity on bonuses for workers who have since been recalled to work
1 month ago
