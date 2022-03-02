Clover denounces acts of violence committed during strike

Clover, which is involved in negotiations with trade unions to resolve a months-long strike, has denounced the violence affecting its staff and operations.

Talks between the company and unions are being facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Clover said that since the industrial action began, there have been almost 200 acts of violence. A breakdown of cases lodged with the police include:

Murder — 2;

Attempted murder — 3;

Malicious damage to property — 109;

Attack of staff members’ residences — 7;

Assault — 12;

Robbery — 1;

Intimidation — 40; and

Invasion of retail premises — 15.

The company said it was having weekly meetings with the police on the progress of investigations.

“To date, 16 suspects have been identified and four arrests have been made in respect of the murder of [security official] Terence Tegg. The union membership of each has been identified. The murder case has been postponed to March 2,” Clover said.

“There have been a further 30 striking workers identified in other related violence and intimidation.

“Internal disciplinary action is being taken against all these employees to have them dismissed from the company.”

Clover spokesperson Steven Velthuysen said the company amended its offer to unions at discussions on Monday to try to resolve the dispute.

“A follow-up meeting will be held this week and unions will return to their members for a mandate.”

